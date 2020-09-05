Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 06:45 |ID: 167764 | Print

Indonesia condemns provocative actions against Muslims

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia strongly condemned the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden and Charlie Hebdo insulting cartoons.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said those provocative acts offend hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world.

“Those acts are provocative, irresponsible, and contrary to the principles and values ​​of democracy,” she said during a virtual press conference on Friday, according to AA.

You might also like
1000 German Mosques hold open day for non-Muslims
Women targeted as hate crimes against British Muslims soar by 300%
Italy cancelled congregational prayers for Coronavirus outbreak
The Second most friendly country for muslim travelers outside OIC is Thailand
Xenophobic Britain: Black And Muslims Are Treated Worse In Prisons
Fighting Stereotypes - Muslims in America
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *