Indonesia condemns provocative actions against Muslims
SHAFAQNA-Indonesia strongly condemned the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden and Charlie Hebdo insulting cartoons.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said those provocative acts offend hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world.
“Those acts are provocative, irresponsible, and contrary to the principles and values of democracy,” she said during a virtual press conference on Friday, according to AA.
