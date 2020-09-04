Date :Friday, September 4th, 2020 | Time : 22:46 |ID: 167768 | Print

Emirati official: Abu Dhabi to open embassy in Israel in next three to five months

SHAFAQNA- A senior Emirati official said his country would open its embassy in Israel in next three to five months.

An official from the UAE Foreign Ministry said: “I believe that the Israelis will be able to obtain a visa to travel to the UAE from the embassy, ​​which will open in next three to five months.”

The Emirati official clarified that Abu Dhabi is considering opening a consulate in the city of Haifa or Al-Nusra, which operates in cooperation with the embassy in Israel.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

