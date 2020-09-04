https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/4AE235B6-889C-40A6-92FF-01FE537692BA.jpeg 438 730 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-04 22:46:102020-09-04 22:46:10Emirati official: Abu Dhabi to open embassy in Israel in next three to five months
Emirati official: Abu Dhabi to open embassy in Israel in next three to five months
SHAFAQNA- A senior Emirati official said his country would open its embassy in Israel in next three to five months.
An official from the UAE Foreign Ministry said: “I believe that the Israelis will be able to obtain a visa to travel to the UAE from the embassy, which will open in next three to five months.”
The Emirati official clarified that Abu Dhabi is considering opening a consulate in the city of Haifa or Al-Nusra, which operates in cooperation with the embassy in Israel.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
