Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 12:01 |ID: 167789 | Print

OneShiaOneMessage/ For every Yazid, there is a Hussain

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

You might also like
Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine organizes daily Ashura councils while adhering to health directives
Video: Alulbayt Foundation mourning ceremony, 4th night of Muharram
Video: The peaceful leader vs brutal war-mongers
Shia mourning ceremonies in Kashmir amid the adherence to hygienic measures + Video
Video: ICEL mourning ceremony, 9th night of Muharram
Video: "Mawla all I have" by Noureddine Alkathemy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *