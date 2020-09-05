OneShiaOneMessage/ Hussain is Love

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

Hussain is from me,I am from Hussain.Allah loves whoever loves Hussain.

I am not SHIA but I rspct MUHARRAM #Karbala pic.twitter.com/UTF8UN6oSV — Atizqahar (@atizqahar) August 30, 2020

A Great Msg of #Karbala

" Stand with the Truth even if you stand Alone " #Hussain #Karbala pic.twitter.com/a4Wl4nfhpC — Anwar mehdi naqvi (@Anwarmehdinaqv5) August 30, 2020

Today is not the day to discuss Shia or Sunni it’s about the tragedy of #Karbala pic.twitter.com/UljgRNcCEb — Muhammad Saud Khan Khalil (@saudkhalil0) August 29, 2020

While on his way to #Karbala, Imam #Hussain (AS) said: “I cannot have whoever owes a debt in my company. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH&HP) used to say: ‘whoever dies while owing to other people, his/her good deeds will be void in the hereafter.#الحسین_یجمعنا pic.twitter.com/lppydqDxPQ — amd.mnsor🇩🇪 (@Mansour94420298) August 30, 2020