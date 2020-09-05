Former Tunisian president calls for release of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Former Tunisian President Monsef al-Marzouki posted a video on his Facebook page calling for the release of prisoners of conscience and political prisoners, addressing Mohammed bin Salman.

In the video, al-Marzouki called on the Saudi government to end its sabotage of legitimate freedoms, stressing that the process would increase protests and demands.

The purpose of this video is to participate in the “Salman Al-Awda” campaign for the release of Saudi imprisoned scholars and other political prisoners.

Al-Marzouki continued the video by emphasizing that Muhammad bin Salman has repeatedly failed to address reformist demands, while he should know that the cries for reform will not end until they get the right result. Trying to suppress these shouts will have the opposite effect and will have more fans day by day.

The leader of the Congress for the Republic also said that the Saudi people would eventually force the government to reform, not real reforms, but what the Saudi Crown Prince wanted.

