Is it possible for a woman to recite elegies when non-Mahrams can hear her voice? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about women reciting elegies.
Question: Is it allowed for women to recite elegies when their voices can be heard by non-Mahrams?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever there is no corrupting act happening by hearing a woman reciting elegies, there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
