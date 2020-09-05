Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 10:05 |ID: 167811 | Print

Is it possible for a woman to recite elegies when non-Mahrams can hear her voice? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about women reciting elegies.

Question: Is it allowed for women to recite elegies when their voices can be heard by non-Mahrams?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever there is no corrupting act happening by hearing a woman reciting elegies, there is no problem.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

