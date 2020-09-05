Which three Divine Rewards have been granted to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Mohammad ibn Moslem who said: I heard from Imam Baqir (AS) and Imam Sadeq (AS) who used to say: For his martyrdom (in Karbala) Allah (SWT) granted Imam Hussain (AS) three special reward:

Allah (SWT) designated Imamate in his progenies and all the infallible Imams (AS) after him are his children Allah (SWT) granted cure to the pure soil of Imam Hussain (AS) (his burial place and areas very close to his burial place) Allah (SWT) granted acceptance of Duas near the blessed grave of Imam Hussain (AS); as well as not counting the time which pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) spend during Ziarat of his blessed shrine as their life time [1].

