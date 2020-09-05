https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/imam-hussain6.jpg 300 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-05 10:11:502020-09-05 10:11:50Which three Divine Rewards have been granted to Imam Hussain (AS)?
Which three Divine Rewards have been granted to Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Mohammad ibn Moslem who said: I heard from Imam Baqir (AS) and Imam Sadeq (AS) who used to say: For his martyrdom (in Karbala) Allah (SWT) granted Imam Hussain (AS) three special reward:
- Allah (SWT) designated Imamate in his progenies and all the infallible Imams (AS) after him are his children
- Allah (SWT) granted cure to the pure soil of Imam Hussain (AS) (his burial place and areas very close to his burial place)
- Allah (SWT) granted acceptance of Duas near the blessed grave of Imam Hussain (AS); as well as not counting the time which pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) spend during Ziarat of his blessed shrine as their life time [1].
