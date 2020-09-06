Imam Hussain (A.S): Justifying a sin is even worse than committing it

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200905-134212_Instagram-e1599389948687.jpg 767 1067 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-06 11:59:262020-09-06 11:59:26Imam Hussain (A.S): Justifying a sin is even worse than committing it
