Gas pipeline blast in Bangladesh Mosque Kills 16

SHAFAQNA- A gas pipeline blast near a Mosque in Bangladesh has left at least 16 people dead and dozens injured with critical burns. The explosion, which fire service officials suspect was caused by leakage from the pipeline, occurred on Friday night at a Mosque in Narayanganj district, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

Dozens were rushed to Dhaka’s state-run specialised burn and plastic-surgery hospital, most of them with severe burns. By Saturday afternoon, 16 people, including a seven-year-old boy, had succumbed to their injuries, Al Jazeera reported.