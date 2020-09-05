Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 15:28 |ID: 167861 | Print

Gas pipeline blast in Bangladesh Mosque Kills 16

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A gas pipeline blast near a Mosque in Bangladesh has left at least 16 people dead and dozens injured with critical burns. The explosion, which fire service officials suspect was caused by leakage from the pipeline, occurred on Friday night at a Mosque in Narayanganj district, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

Dozens were rushed to Dhaka’s state-run specialised burn and plastic-surgery hospital, most of them with severe burns. By Saturday afternoon, 16 people, including a seven-year-old boy, had succumbed to their injuries, Al Jazeera reported.

 

You might also like
3,500 of Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar for Bangladesh
Bahrain-backed mosque sparks 'Wahhabi' row in Finland
Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 158
Jacinda Ardern not ruling out sending Mosque gunman back to Australia
Turkey's biggest mosque complex counts down to opening
UN's warning about serious risk of genocide for 600000 Rohingya who are still in Myanmar
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *