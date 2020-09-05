Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 15:45 |ID: 167866 | Print

HRW urges India to stop using Pellet-Firing Shotguns in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday called on India to stop using Pellet-Firing Shotguns in Kashmir. Indian forces are “maiming, blinding, and killing people” in Kashmir as they continue to defy international norms by using pellet guns as a means of crowd control, global watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) said .

“Time and again, Indian law enforcement’s use of [pellet] shotguns in Kashmir has resulted in shocking, grievous injuries of protesters and bystanders,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at HRW, said in a statement. The weapon causes “indiscriminate and excessive injury” and violates international standards and laws such as the UN’s Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms, the statement said.

Citing figures sourced from data journalism website IndiaSpend, HRW said pellets blinded 139 Kashmiris between July 2016 and February 2019. Over 6,200 people were wounded by pellets – 782 with eye injuries – between July 2016 and February 2017, according to Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the region, AA reported.

 

