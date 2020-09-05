Sheikh Qabalan’s reaction to republishing of a caricature insulting the Prophet (PBUH) by a French journal

SHAFAQNA- The Vice-Speaker of the Supreme Lebanese Shia Parliament condemned the republishing of cartoons insulting the Prophet (PBUH) in the weekly “Charlie Hebdo” and said: “The republishing of those cartoons is a shameful act that exposes the hidden and racist hatred of the mentally ill people against the greatest character of humanity.

“This cowardly act does not only incite Muslims, but all believers want to condemn and punish the perpetrators of such an ugly act, an action that will never harm the person who has been described by God as having a great and prominent morality and a mercy for the world,” Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan said in a statement.

Sheikh Qabalan emphasized that this shameful act expresses the ugly face of its perpetrators and is against the freedom of expression and intensifies the Islamophobia that Zionist colonial societies are behind to distort the image of Islam, and called on Islamic and Christian authorities to stand up against this newspaper and any insulting action to the status of the Prophets and their saintship.

The Vice-Speaker of the Supreme Lebanese Shia Parliament called for the widest campaign to condemn such an action at the level of countries and nations to deter and punish those who are tempted to insult religious figures and symbols, especially the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English