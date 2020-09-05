Sudani FM: Washington made normalization of relations with Israel a condition for being removed from terrorism list

SHAFQANA- Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din Ismail said the US government had promised to remove Sudan from US list of terrorists sponsors in exchange for normalizing official relations with Israel.

“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Khartoum on August 25 and raised two issues: first, the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel, and second, the removal of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and put two cases in one basket.

While indicating that the question propounded by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Council, in response to Pompeo’s proposal, was: “What is the economic benefit of Sudan and when will it be removed from the list of terrorists?”, Qamar al-Din added: “Pompeo’s response was that his government would discuss the issue with the Israeli side and then respond.”

“Pompeo proposed removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, along with the entry of large US investment companies into Sudan, and named some companies,” Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister said.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English