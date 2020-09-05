Saudi Arabia widens crackdown on human rights activists

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced six more activists to up to seven years in prison.

“The so-called Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh passed the verdicts against the pro-democracy male activists, mainly writers, academics and journalists, earlier this week”, Prisoners of Conscience, an independent non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page.

The post noted that Abdullah al-Malki, a writer who defended members of the civil rights group Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association (ACPRA), was tried under a counter-terrorism law and sentenced to seven years.

While Dr. Ibrahim al-Harthi and Dr. Yousef al-Qassem were sentenced to five years under charges of freedom of speech, Dr. Khaled al-Ajeemy and Dr. Ahmad al-Swayan received 44 months and three years respectively in jail under the same charges.

Also, Dr. Fahd al-Saneedy was sentenced to three years and 6 months in prison on charges relating to freedom of speech, after he was found to have defended pro-democracy uprisings in the Arab world and to have posted “inciting tweets”.

Late last month, the London-based group ALQST, which is an independent non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced that Saudi authorities had arrested a writer, a journalist and an activist after they expressed great sympathy over the death of distinguished activist Abdullah al-Hamid.

Hamid was imprisoned several times for calling for the establishment of a constitutional monarchy in Saudi Arabia. He died in custody on April 23, after suffering a stroke and going into a coma.

Ever since bin Salman became Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader in 2017, the kingdom has arrested dozens of activists, bloggers, intellectuals and others perceived as political opponents.

Muslim scholars have been executed, women’s rights campaigners – including Loujain al-Hathloul – have been put behind bars and tortured, and freedom of expression, association and belief continue to be denied.

Turkish officials say his body was dismembered by the Saudi killers and his remains are yet to be found.