After Saudi, Bahrain opens airspace to Israeli planes

SHAFAQNA –Presstv : Bahrain to allow Israel flights to UAE over its airspace, only a day after a similar move by Saudi Arabia and following visits to the island kingdom by senior US officials.

“Bahrain will allow all flights coming to and departing from the United Arab Emirates” , reported the official Bahrain News Agency, citing an official source at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications as saying .

The official Saudi Press Agency had reported a similar decision on Wednesday, citing Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority.

The UAE and Israel announced a deal that laid the groundwork for the full normalization of their relations on August 13. The US-brokered agreement was met with uniform condemnation of all Palestinian factions, who called it a stab in the back of the Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner had visited Bahrain on Tuesday, a week after US Secretary of State Pompeo traveled to the Persian Gulf island. Observers say the US is trying to seize on the momentum of the UAE’s move.