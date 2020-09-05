Serbia, Kosovo to open embassies in Jerusalem al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “As I’ve said in recent days – the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli premier announced that Serbia will move its diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds by July 2021, becoming the first European country to follow in the footsteps of the United States in relocating the embassy, Press tv reported.