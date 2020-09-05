Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 19:17 |ID: 167925 | Print

Serbia, Kosovo to open embassies in Jerusalem al-Quds

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “As I’ve said in recent days – the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli premier announced that Serbia will move its diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds by July 2021, becoming the first European country to follow in the footsteps of the United States in relocating the embassy, Press tv reported.

You might also like
Jerusalem Exhibition in Berlin Jewish Museum to end May 1st
UAE FM's support of Israel-Arab alliance makes Netanyahu happy
Israelis protest against Netanyahu’s dictatorship amid Coronavirus crisis
Paraguay’s embassy move praised by Palestine
Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Dozens of settlers entered Aqsa Mosque protected by Israeli forces and attempted to perform rituals
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *