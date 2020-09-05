UAE to open embassy in Israel: Official

SHAFAQNA-Presstv: A senior Emirati official stated that his country will open an embassy in the occupied territories within three to five months.

Israel Hayom quoted an unnamed UAE Overseas Ministry official as saying: “I feel the Israelis will be capable of acquire journey visa to the UAE from an embassy that may open in Israel after three to 5 months from now.”

“We aspire to a peace agreement with Israel, but peace is in reality with all Israelis, and it is very important for us to be available to the Arab population of Israel, whom we consider an important partner for warm peace,” he further claimed.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that officials from both sides discussed opening embassies in Israel and the UAE during talks

In a joint statement issued by the White House on August 13, Israel and the UAE announced that they had “agreed to the full normalization of relations.”

The UAE announced that it was scrapping its economic boycott against the Israel.

On August 31, the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi took a joint US-Israeli delegation to the UAE capital for talks with the Emirati officials to finalize the normalization deal.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously condemned the UAE-Israel agreement, describing it as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation and a betrayal of the Palestinian cause against the occupation.