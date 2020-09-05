Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 19:59 |ID: 167939 | Print

Four countries at risk of famine:UN

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- There is a risk of famine and widespread food insecurity in four countries affected by conflict, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned.

“Having endured years of armed conflict and related violence, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, northeast Nigeria and South Sudan are again facing the specter of heightened food insecurity and potentially famine”,  Guterres said.“Action is needed now.”

The U.N. chief said key indicators “are similarly deteriorating” in a number of other conflict-hit countries including Somalia, Burkina Faso and Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported.

 

You might also like
Yemen: Millions demonstrate in protest of US crimes against resistance commanders +Photos
Ansarullah Spox: Saudi military option miserably failed to bring peace in the region
Yemen’s Resistance movement and its roots
Saudi King meets Yemen's ousted president
Mothers' hands in Yemen are empty
SHEIKH ZAKZAKY: A PRISONER OF CONSCIENCE AT 66
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *