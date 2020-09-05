Four countries at risk of famine:UN

SHAFAQNA- There is a risk of famine and widespread food insecurity in four countries affected by conflict, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned.

“Having endured years of armed conflict and related violence, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, northeast Nigeria and South Sudan are again facing the specter of heightened food insecurity and potentially famine”, Guterres said.“Action is needed now.”

The U.N. chief said key indicators “are similarly deteriorating” in a number of other conflict-hit countries including Somalia, Burkina Faso and Afghanistan, reported.