France's Macron defends right to blaspheme

SHAFAQNA-French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday defended right to commit blasphemy.

According to the Associated Press, the French President Emmanuel Macron, once again defended the  insulting action of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ in republishing the insulting blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet of Islam Mohammad (PBUH).

Speaking at a ceremony Friday celebrating France’s democratic history and naturalizing new citizens, the French president said “Freedom in France includes the freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.”

He said, “To be French is to defend the right to make people laugh, to criticize, to mock, to caricature.”

France considers blasphemy to be a measure of freedom of expression. However, it is one of several Western countries that criminalize denial of the alleged Holocaust, IranPress told.

