Unknown fate of Bahraini cleric after being transferred to solitary confinement

SHAFAQNA- The fate of Sheikh Zuhair Ashour and Ali al-Wazir, revolutionary prisoners in Bahrain, after being transferred to solitary confinement is unknown, and no information is available about them.

Bahraini revolutionary prisoner Ali Al-Wazir was transferred to solitary confinement three days ago after a verbal altercation with police.

Bahraini Shia cleric Sheikh Zuhair Ashour was also transferred to solitary confinement after being accused of inciting Al-Wazir to quarrel with police.

According to Bahraini sources, Al-Wazir and Sheikh Zuhair Ashour are being tortured and the police and officers are tormenting them in turn. No news was released after police blocked the phone call and imposed severe security restrictions on them.

The circle of revenge expanded and five prisoners, including; Sadegh al-Ghasra and Mohammad Sarhan, who went to solitary confinement a few weeks ago, were retaliated against and banned from performing religious rites. There are also severe restrictions, such as tying their hands and feet when they leave prison, and insulting them for being a Shia.

Six detainees are also being denied contact with their families due to restrictions and ill-treatment by prison officials ordered by Hisham Al-Zayani, director of the notorious Jaw prison.

On the other hand, the administration of “Jaw” prison, after allowing mourning ceremonies to be held with severe restrictions at the beginning of the holy month of Muharram, yesterday banned revolutionary prisoners from reviving religious rites.

The situation of prisoners, especially solitary confinement, warns of a real danger and concern for their health, and the reason is that prisoners are subjected to targeted torture and pressure for revenge.

