Ayatollah Javadi Amoli warns France: Do not allow any prophet or scripture to be insulted in your country

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli in a message condemned the insult to the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The Supreme Religious Authority stated in this message: “Some people insult the existence of the holy Prophet (PBUH) or the holy Quran, but these countries should know that they are sitting on the branch of the tree and they are cutting its roots! They came to bring the world closer to the wisdom so that they can live wisely and unitedly in perfect health and peace. The world minus reason becomes the First and Second World Wars or Proxy Wars.”

He said: “We warn France and the like not to allow anyone in that land or in that country to insult the Holy Quran or the Holy Prophet (PBUH). If a foreigner intends to sow discord and enmity between countries, he will never succeed, and if an ignorant friend has done so, we hope that his ignorance will turn into wisdom, and the officials of this country should solve their problem wisely and not allow him to insult any Prophet or scripture.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English