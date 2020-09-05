https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/A4D441E3-2024-4D90-B91A-DB74FF0C0B59.jpeg 495 855 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-06 00:19:092020-09-06 00:22:25End of purge phase in Turkish "Tiger Claw" operation in Iraq
End of purge phase in Turkish “Tiger Claw” operation in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- Turkey announced tonight the end of the cleansing phase in its military operation called “Tiger Claw” inside the Iraqi Kurdistan region.
Turkey had launched Tiger Claw Operation in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq on June 16th.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
