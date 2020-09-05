Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 00:19 |ID: 167989 | Print

End of purge phase in Turkish “Tiger Claw” operation in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Turkey announced tonight the end of the cleansing phase in its military operation called “Tiger Claw” inside the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Turkey had launched Tiger Claw Operation in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq on June 16th.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

