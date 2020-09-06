https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/thumbs_b_c_adecc98f5a88d5b7c27c07385f789d44.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-06 09:50:142020-09-06 10:19:05Khalifa Haftar again violates Libya ceasefire
Khalifa Haftar again violates Libya ceasefire
SHAFAQNA- The militia of General Khalifa Haftar again violated a ceasfire deal , according to the Libyan army.
Army sources told Anadolu Agency the warlord’s militia fired 10 missiles at different army posts late Saturday in violation of a cease-fire agreement brokered Aug. 21. The attack did not cause casualties nor inflict damage on military hardware, said source.
