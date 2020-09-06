Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 09:50 |ID: 167994 | Print

Khalifa Haftar again violates Libya ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- The militia of General Khalifa Haftar again violated a ceasfire deal , according to the Libyan army.

Army sources told Anadolu Agency the warlord’s militia fired 10 missiles at different army posts late Saturday in violation of a cease-fire agreement brokered Aug. 21. The attack did not cause casualties nor inflict damage on military hardware, said source.

