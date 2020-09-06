Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 11:07 |ID: 168007 | Print

Thousands protest against Benjamin Netanyahu

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night.

The protests, now in their 11th week, came as Israel is coping with record levels of coronavirus infections.

Demonstrators have been protesting Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to soaring unemployment, and they say he should step down while on trial for corruption charges.

Protesters held banners reading “Revolution” and “Get out of here” .  A sign aimed at the prime minister was projected on a building reading in Hebrew: “Enough with you”, Aljazeera reported.

