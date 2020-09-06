Who is a real reformer?

SHAFAQNA – When the scholar (the learned) finds himself against the weaknesses of the society, two situations exist. Sometimes the scholar fights those weaknesses, and it is said that such a scholar is a reformer. The reformer is a person, who fights against the weaknesses of the people; naturally the people also do not like such a person. But sometimes, the learned one sees that fighting against weaknesses of the people is a difficult task and harmful (to him), there is no benefit to him; he uses the weaknesses of the people instead of fighting them. In this situation he becomes an immoral scholar/jurist (Faqih); as the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The plagues of religion are three, and one of them is the immoral Faqih [1].

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 115.