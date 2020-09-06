HRW concerns about safety of former Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch expresses concern about the safety of the former Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Human Rights Watch announced that Saudi Arabia has denied some prominent detainees contact with their family members and lawyers for months.

“Saudi authorities should promptly allow independent international monitors to enter the country and regularly monitor the prison process”, Human Rights Watch said.

Human Rights Watch also called on authorities to allow international monitors to investigate the torture of detainees.

The organization said in a statement: “The former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, he has been detained without charge since his arrest, and his current whereabouts are unknown.”

Human Rights Watch has also expressed grave concern about the safety of Nayef and other Saudi missionaries and activists in Saudi Arabia.

Persian Version