Japan: Online Husseiniyah Program Broadcast in Muharram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: “OnlineHusseiniyah”in Muharram were organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Japan.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Special mourning programs, held in the first ten days of the lunar Hijri month of Muharram (August 21-30) and continued until the 14th of the month.

The programs were broadcast live on YouTube and Aparat channels of the center.

The programs were held in cooperation with the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, Al-Mortaza International Institute and ICRO’s representative office in the holy city of Mashhad.

They included Quran recitation by Jalil Hossenizadeh and speeches by Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Mahdi Waidh Mousawi and Seyyed Ja’far Tabatabayi.

The speakers discussed Imam Hussain’s

(A.S) uprising and the mission of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) to convey the message of the uprising.

Elegy recitations by Amir Aref and Ja’far Malaeki were other parts of the programs.