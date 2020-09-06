Iraqi Minister of Health: We will be first country to import Corona vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Health announced the continuation of relationships with various countries regarding the import of Corona vaccine and stressed that they will be the first country to import it.

The Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, noted this afternoon (Sunday) that his country is in contact with the rest of the world with the aim of importing a new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

Al-Tamimi while emphasizing that the Iraqi Ministry of Health is waiting for the World Health Organization to approve the Corona vaccine, stated: “If the vaccine is approved and research tests are successful, Iraq will be the first country to import it.

The Iraqi Minister of Health added: “The import of any vaccine depends essentially on its global approval, as well as the guarantee of success and its official approval by the World Health Organization.”

It should be noted that according to the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health and the latest data from the reference website “World of Meters”, the country with nearly 257 thousand people infected with the Coronavirus and more than 7,400 victims of this deadly virus, each In terms of the number of cases and the number of deaths due to the disease, it ranks twentieth in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it has the most infected people after Saudi Arabia and has given the most victims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English