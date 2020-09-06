Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 15:37 |ID: 168090 | Print

Mosques in Cambodia to reopen on September 11

SHAFAQNA–IQNA: Mosques in Cambodia will reopen their doors to worshippers every Friday, starting from Sept. 11 after temporary closure since March.

Worshippers must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said.

“They must wear face masks, have their body temperature checked, regularly wash hands with soap or alcohol- and gel-based sanitizers, and keep social distancing of at least 1.5 meters,” Bunheng said in a press statement.

Cambodia is a country in Southeast Asia.

Islam is the religion of a majority of the Cham and Malay minorities in Cambodia. There are approximately 300,000 Muslims in the country.

