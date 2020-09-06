Arbaeen special security plan; calling thousands of volunteers and using UAVs for first time

SHAFAQNA- The Command of Al-Abbas Combat Brigade (26th Division of Al-Hashd Al-Sha’bi) unveiled an early plan to prepare for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, including service, security, guidance, medicine and health, and other aspects in coordination with official factions.

“Maytham al- Zaidi”, the commander of this brigade, announced in a statement: An extensive meeting was held with the presence of the commanders of this brigade, its divisions and units, and its representative branches in the Iraqi provinces and in this meeting, we examined the exceptional conditions of the country in the shadow of the Corona pandemic and the development of a different plan from each year, so that 5,000 reserve forces were called in to control the northern, eastern and southern entrances of the holy city of Karbala.

Al-Zaidi said: “The security sector is fully prepared to implement this plan, so that we have UAVs that cover the outskirts of Karbala and are recruited for the first time, and their task is to control the security situation and follow the flow of pilgrims, vehicles and so on.”

He added: “This year’s pilgrimage will be different from every year, and the Al-Abbas Brigade is fully prepared because it has a lot of experience in this field, and we expect pilgrims to adhere to the rules and preventive health measures.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English