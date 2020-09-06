Khalilzad heads to Qatar to “promote” an immediate start of the Intra-Afghan dialogues

SHAFAQNA- US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad left for Qatari capital Doha to “promote” an immediate start of the Intra-Afghan Dialogues.

Depicting on Afghan-Taliban prisoners swap, the US exclaimed “all sides have taken important steps to remove obstacles for the start of IAN. Now is the time to start”, said the Department of US State on a statement, theworldnews reported.

This came at a time the Afghan government and the Taliban representative geared up for a face-to-face negotiation that will determine the future of the Afghanistan,