Al-Kazemi & UN envoy talk about elections

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss ways to achieve elections that are honest and reflect people’s will.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi hosted “Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert”, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, in Baghdad on Sunday.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office said in a statement: “The two sides discussed the latest efforts made by Iraqi institutions to conduct early elections.”

During the meeting, Kazemi and Plasschaert discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations to achieve an electoral process that best reflects the wishes of the Iraqi people.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting also discussed the case of the displaced people and the latest efforts to create the necessary conditions for their voluntary return to the areas where they lived.

The Iraqi Prime Minister met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to discuss plans to fight against extremism and to provide a safe national environment in which there is no room for the return of terrorism.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English