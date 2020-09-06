Lebanese Maronite Christian leader called for emergency government

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Maronite Christian archbishop has called on acting Prime Minister Mustapha Adib to form an emergency government.

“Bechara Boutros al-Rai”, the Lebanese Maronite Christian Archbishop, called on the acting Prime Minister to form an emergency, small, worthy and strong government that represents seriousness, competence and hope for the Lebanese.

He said that the decisive time that Lebanon is currently in, requires the formation of a government quickly, not that some people compete for positions and some look for their own interests or some look for domination of power and some sabotage and be an obstacle to any decision. The current Lebanon needs a new government that will consult with the International Monetary Fund and set up a real reform to take Lebanon away from the internal conflict and return the borrowed people’s money and save the national currency.

Boutros al-Rai continued: “Lebanon needs a government that attracts international aid and rebuilds the capital and the port and prevents the migration of families and the younger generation; a government that repairs people’s homes before winter and the cold season, and reopens universities and schools and provides the necessary assistance. If the new government does not have such characteristics, it will be nipped in the bud and dies.”

Stating that impartiality is the only way to save Lebanon, the Maronite Christian Archbishop of Lebanon expressed hope that the new government would include in its agenda what governments before 1943 to 1980 had adopted, and which is Lebanon’s foreign policy is based on impartiality and non-interference in other countries’ affairs.

In the end, he said: “After the explosion of the port of Beirut, and after the collapse of the economy and the financial crisis, and after 11 months of internal protests, and after the crisis situation created by Corona, the Lebanese political community can no longer use the same method as before.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English