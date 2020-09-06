Date :Sunday, September 6th, 2020 | Time : 21:59 |ID: 168138 | Print

UK records highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since May

SHAFAQNA-UK recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since May 23.

Britain reported 2,988 new coronavirus cases on Sunday,  taking its total to 347,152 infections.

The number of fatalities, however, remained at a low level, with two deaths reported on Sunday.

At least 41,551 people have died from the virus in the UK, according to government data, according to AlJazeera.

