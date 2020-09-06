https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/coron.jpg 168 300 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-06 21:59:492020-09-06 21:59:49UK records highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since May
UK records highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since May
SHAFAQNA-UK recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since May 23.
Britain reported 2,988 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 347,152 infections.
The number of fatalities, however, remained at a low level, with two deaths reported on Sunday.
At least 41,551 people have died from the virus in the UK, according to government data, according to AlJazeera.
