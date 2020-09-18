Imam Hussain (A.S); a role model for world’s freedom and justice seekers

SHAFAQNA- Those who are not familiar with Islam but understand the concepts of freedom, justice, dignity, elevation and lofty human values, consider Imam Hussain (A.S) as their Imam [leader] in seeking freedom and justice and in the fight against viciousness, ignorance and human degradation.

This great Imam presented a movement to the entire humanity which was peerless and unprecedented throughout history and will never be forgotten. This movement is a model for the world’s freedom seekers.

Those possessed of a higher degree of piety and wisdom have an especially important role as guides and exemplars to others. The most spiritually exalted of the Servants of God do not belong to the community from which they came alone, but belong to God in a special way and thus belong to all humankind. Imam Hussein is one of these.

The entire 50-plus-year life of Imam Hussain (A.S) is a lesson. His childhood is a lesson, his youth is a lesson, his behavior during his imamate is a lesson and his behavior after the martyrdom of Imam Hassan (A.S) is a lesson. It was not the case that Imam Hussain’s (A.S) responsibility was confined to the last day.

But, the reason behind his stand for justice against the tyranny of Yazid is to set an example that speaks to men and women of all ages and places to show how they must also be prepared to take a stand rather than let injustice and tyranny rule the world.

Imam Hussain (AS) made a clear distinction between truth and falsehood. The distinction is so manifest that it’s a clear signpost for all the people seeking the path of guidance and salvation.

“Hussain is the shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation”,

these words of holy Prophet (PBUH) are always resonating in the hearts of guidance seekers in all ages.

The statement of holy Prophet (PBUH) made the issue of seeking guidance simplified. The glorious rise of Imam Hussain (AS) against the tyranny and rule of injustice captured the hearts of the world’s freedom seekers till the day this earth subsides.

Imam Hussain (AS) is a role model for all the lovers of truth who refuse to accept humiliation and refuse to bow before unjust powers.

In a nutshell, it can be said that the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) is shining like the sun and it is enlightening hearts and offering guidance not only among millions of Shia Muslims and other Muslims in different Islamic countries but also among non-Muslims.