Pope: Gossip a plague worse than Covid-19

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis said on Sunday that gossip is a “plague worse than coronavirus” .

Francis strayed from his prepared text in his weekly blessing to reiterate his frequent complaint about gossiping within church communities and the Vatican bureaucracy.

Without giving specifics, he went on at some length to say the devil is the “biggest gossiper” who is seeking to divide the church with his lies.

“Please brothers and sisters, let’s try to not gossip,” he said. “Gossip is a plague worse than Covid. Worse. Let’s make a big effort: no gossiping!”, The Guardian reported.

