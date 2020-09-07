https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/lobya.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-07 06:48:562020-09-07 06:48:56Rival Libya sides meet in Morocco
Rival Libya sides meet in Morocco
SHAFAQNA- Delegates from Libya’s rival administrations met for talks in Morocco.
Dubbed “Libyan Dialogue”, the talks brought together five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from a parliament in the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk.
The discussions were a prelude to a major meeting in Montreux, Switzerland, on Monday and Tuesday that brings together the leaders of rival Libyan groups, AlJazeera reported.
