Rival Libya sides meet in Morocco

SHAFAQNA- Delegates from Libya’s rival administrations met for talks in Morocco.

Dubbed “Libyan Dialogue”, the talks brought together five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from a parliament in the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk.

The discussions were a prelude to a major meeting in Montreux, Switzerland, on Monday and Tuesday that brings together the leaders of rival Libyan groups, AlJazeera reported.

