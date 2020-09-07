https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/king.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-07 07:17:002020-09-07 07:17:00Saudi Arabia want fair solution to Palestinian issue: King Salman
Saudi Arabia want fair solution to Palestinian issue: King Salman
SHAFAQNA-King Salman bin Abdulaziz told Donald Trump that the Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair solution for the Palestinians.
The two men spoke by phone following a US-brokered deal between Israel and the UAE.
King Salman told Trump that Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on its Arab Peace Initiative, according to Al Jazeera.
