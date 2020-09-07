Date :Monday, September 7th, 2020 | Time : 07:17 |ID: 168175 | Print

Saudi Arabia want fair solution to Palestinian issue: King Salman

SHAFAQNA-King Salman bin Abdulaziz told  Donald Trump that the Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair solution for the Palestinians.

The two men spoke by phone following a US-brokered deal between Israel and the UAE.

King Salman told Trump that  Saudi Arabia wanted to see a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on its Arab Peace Initiative, according to  Al Jazeera.

 

