US: Jacob Blake speaks out from hospital bed

SHAFAQNA- Jacob Blake, the young Black man shot by US police officer in Wisconsin, told his supporters in  a video message from his hospital bed,  “There’s a lot more life to live.”

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs – something that you need to move around and forward in life – can be taken from you like this, man,” Blake said, snapping his fingers.

Blake said he had staples in his back and stomach. “Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it’s pain, it’s nothing but pain,” he said.

“It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat,” he said in the video, which has more than 400,000 views on Twitter so far.

“Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there’s so much time that’s been wasted”, AlJazeera reported.

 

