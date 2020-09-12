Date :Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | Time : 22:22 |ID: 168180 | Print

Photos: Ashura ceremony at Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a number of Hossaini mourners, the mourning ceremony of Ashura was held in Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

 


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

