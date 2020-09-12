https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/09E75C9E-8416-40B5-B7B6-24322046782B-e1599945730405.jpeg 420 675 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-12 22:22:362020-09-12 22:22:36Photos: Ashura ceremony at Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo
Photos: Ashura ceremony at Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a number of Hossaini mourners, the mourning ceremony of Ashura was held in Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
