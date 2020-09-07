Can women recite elegies when non-Mahram boys and men can hear their voices? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about women reciting elegies.

Question: Some women’s job is to recite elegies for Ahlul Bait (AS) in ladies only ceremonies. Sometimes when they are reciting, men or boys who can distinguish between good and bad, enter the place which they can hear their voice. What is the ruling on these types of gatherings?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: In this mentioned case, lower her voice, or recite without emphasis on the sound/voice.

Question: What about when women recite elegies using loud speakers in ways leading to a corrupt act?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: According to assumptions in the question, it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA