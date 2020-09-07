Date :Monday, September 7th, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 168218 | Print

What is an important indicator of friendship and enmity according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Whoever likes you prohibits you from doing bad and inappropriate acts; and whoever considers you as enemy, encourages and forces you to carry out bad and inappropriate acts [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 12.

