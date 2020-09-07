https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/imam-hussain7.jpg 206 245 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-07 09:56:202020-09-07 09:56:20What is an important indicator of friendship and enmity according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
What is an important indicator of friendship and enmity according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Whoever likes you prohibits you from doing bad and inappropriate acts; and whoever considers you as enemy, encourages and forces you to carry out bad and inappropriate acts [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 12.
