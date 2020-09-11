Date :Friday, September 11th, 2020 | Time : 06:25 |ID: 168292 | Print

Photos: Ashura mourning ceremony in Chicago, US

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA :Ashura mourning ceremony was held at Ahlul Bayt Center in Chicago, US

 

You might also like
Report: Hundreds of 9/11 victims suing Saudi Arabia
Black Alliance For Peace Calls on United Nations To Address Human Rights Crisis In the United States
Photos: Ashura mourning ceremony in Regensburg, Germany
Fake news targets Muslims in Michigan
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
Video: Syrian Kurdish children see off the leaving US troops with stone
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *