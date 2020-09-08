AQR condemns desecration of Quran

The text of the message is as follows:

A vicious virus in the heart of thought

Once again, the rude action of a supporter of the racist hardline party in Sweden, a country of 10 million population, has hurt the hearts of more than 1.6 billion Muslims. Burning a copy of the Quran in a country that claims to be a pioneer in freedom, democracy and respect for science is irrational and a sign of helplessness and despair.

We wish this small claimant of Christianity had heard, at least from the representative of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis that “It is wrong to equate violence with Islam.” And that “Terrorism grows when … the center of the global economy is the god of money and not the person.” That way he could understand he had committed a crime and achieved nothing but humiliation, frustration and evil.

Insulting Quran, which has no message other than calling for monotheism, respect for followers of all religions, calling for peace and friendship, social justice, global growth, environmental protection and respect for women and the family, is a style of countering all the values that prophets and the free people of the world have worked for it.

The ugliness of this ignorant act becomes more apparent when we know that the Quran is the only Divine Book that explicitly mentions the great divine prophets such as Abraham, Moses and Jesus (pbuh) and considers insulting any of them as insult to all the prophets.

While condemning any insult to the sacred realm of the divine religions, especially the holy book of Quran, we call on legal activists to take serious and consistent action to punish the perpetrator of this shameful act.