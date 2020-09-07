New action of Israel against Iraq

SHAFAQNA- An unofficial website titled “Iraqi Virtual Embassy in Israel” has recently been launched on social media in Iraq.

On the main page of this website, the flags of Iraq and the Zionist regime can be seen, and as soon as entering this website, the Iraqi national anthem will be played.

The website also has the words “Iraqi Virtual Embassy in Israel” written in both Arabic and English.

Earlier, a page titled “Israeli Embassy in Baghdad” was opened on Facebook. It is said that these page and website are affiliated with the Foreign Ministry of the Zionist regime.

While various Iraqi officials and personalities have condemned the actions of the Zionist regime in this regard, the regime has not stopped spreading rumors in this case.

This issue has provoked the reaction of Iraqi personalities, including Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the “National Wisdom Movement” in the Iraqi parliament. In a tweet, he reacted strongly to the claim of opening a virtual embassy of Iraq in the Zionist regime.

While condemning this claim, Hakim wrote in this tweet: “The claim of opening the virtual embassy of Iraq in Israel is a provocative action by the occupiers of Palestinians.”

