Emirati activists oppose opening Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi

SHAFQANA- The Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalization of Relations has issued a statement opposing the opening of the Tel Aviv embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Association for Resistance to the Normalization of Relations with the Zionist Regime issued a statement saying: “The establishment of the Israeli embassy in the UAE means stabbing Palestinian people in the back, a nation who are suffering from incessant Israeli army aggression.”

The statement also quoted news sources as saying that the UAE and the Zionist regime are discussing the reopening of joint embassies and consulates in order to fully normalize relations.

The association announced its existence on August 22, following an agreement between the UAE and the Zionist regime to fully normalize relations. According to the center, its members are Emirati educators and academics, and its goal is to raise awareness among people about normalization.

