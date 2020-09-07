Date :Monday, September 7th, 2020 | Time : 18:50 |ID: 168389 | Print

Russian FM meets Assad in Syria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met with President Bashar Assad on his first visit to Syria since 2012.

They discussed possible new agreements “in the interest of both countries and to alleviate the impact of a policy of sanctions” by Western countries against government-held areas of Syria, a statement from the presidency read.

Assad said “the Syrian government was determined to continue working with Russian partners” to implement signed agreements, and encourage the “success of Russian investments in Syria,” the statement added.

Lavrov joined a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, arriving in the Syrian capital on Sunday night, state news agency SANA said.

Both countries have signed several deals in recent years in energy, construction and agriculture, The Moscow Times reported.

You might also like
EXCLUSIVE - Restoration of Aleppo is Well Under Way
Israeli missile strike on Damascus repelled immediately by Syria's air defense
Syria: Despite Russian-Turkish agreements, terrorists remain in Idlib
Iran ready to help maintain Syria’s sovereignty: FM Zarif
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes official visit to London
US continues to smuggle Syrian oil
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *