Russian FM meets Assad in Syria
SHAFAQNA- Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met with President Bashar Assad on his first visit to Syria since 2012.
They discussed possible new agreements “in the interest of both countries and to alleviate the impact of a policy of sanctions” by Western countries against government-held areas of Syria, a statement from the presidency read.
Assad said “the Syrian government was determined to continue working with Russian partners” to implement signed agreements, and encourage the “success of Russian investments in Syria,” the statement added.
Lavrov joined a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, arriving in the Syrian capital on Sunday night, state news agency SANA said.
Both countries have signed several deals in recent years in energy, construction and agriculture, The Moscow Times reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!