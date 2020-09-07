Pakistani woman journalist shot dead in Balochistan

SHAFAQNA- A female journalist was shot at her home in southwest Pakistan on Saturday evening.

“We have registered a case and started a search for the killer of the female journalist,” Siraj Ahmad, investigating officer on the case from Turbat district of Balochistan, said on Sunday

Ahmad said Shaheen’s family suspected her husband of the murder. Shaheen had a court marriage about six months ago and was living with her husband, according to the police, AlJazeera reported.