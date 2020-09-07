Putin, King Salman discuss bilateral relations, confrontation with Corona, OPEC and G20

SHAFAQNA- The President of Russia and the King of Saudi Arabia, while emphasizing their determination to develop trade and economic relations, discussed the process of implementation of the agreement to reduce oil production in the world and the fight against the Coronavirus.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he also discussed the activities of the G20 member states and the integrated efforts of the group’s meetings to overcome the consequences of the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and returning to normal life.

According to the report, the Saudi king expressed Riyadh’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Moscow and expressed satisfaction with the increase in trade between the two countries, emphasizing Russia’s constructive role in the OPEC Plus group (Agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other non-member producing countries to reduce world oil production), in order to stabilize and balance the global oil market.

The Russian President also praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts during its presidency of the G20 this year and expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and their fruitful cooperation in the field of energy, noted to the current relationship concerning Russia’s anti- Coronavirus vaccine.

The press office of the Russian Presidential Palace (Kremlin) also said in a statement published in the Arabic section of the country’s “Sputnik” news agency that Putin and King Salman in this telephone conversation emphasized their joint determination to expand relations in the field of Trade, economic and investment.

The Kremlin’s statement reads: “Various aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, in particular the implementation of the results of the Russian President’s visit to Riyadh in October 2019, and preparations for the G20 summit in November.

The Kremlin also stressed that the President of Russia and the King of Saudi Arabia, while expressing satisfaction with the implementation of the OPEC Plus agreement, which has stabilized the global energy market, agreed on stronger coordination in this regard.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English