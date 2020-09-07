Quranic courses held for Iraqi women

SHAFAQNA–IQNA:The Holy Quran Institute of Women affiliated to the Islamic and Human Teachings of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine will organize Quranic courses for women in the holy city of Najaf and some other parts of the country.

According to Al-Kafeel website, Minar Javad Al-Jabouri, head of the institute, said that the Quranic educational programs will be held online this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Quran recitation, memorization and Tajweed principles are among the themes of the courses.

Those willing to take the courses can register at http://shorturl.at/hRSX6.