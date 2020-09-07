Date :Monday, September 7th, 2020 | Time : 18:37 |ID: 168477 | Print

Photos: Aids to needy people near Hazrat Zainab’s (S.A) shrine in Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Al-Zahra Charity, distributed aid packages to the needy people near the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) during the holy month of Muharram.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

