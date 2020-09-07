https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/F6A866D5-C796-4757-A2E6-4B6CAEBBD509.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-07 18:37:542020-09-07 18:37:54Photos: Aids to needy people near Hazrat Zainab’s (S.A) shrine in Muharram
Photos: Aids to needy people near Hazrat Zainab’s (S.A) shrine in Muharram
SHAFAQNA- Al-Zahra Charity, distributed aid packages to the needy people near the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) during the holy month of Muharram.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
